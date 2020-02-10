Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) on February 5 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.91, close to its 52-week high of $34.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 81.7% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Interxion Holding, GDS Holdings, and Verizon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Zayo Group Holdings with a $35.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zayo Group Holdings’ market cap is currently $8.3B and has a P/E ratio of 47.27. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.62.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of communications and bandwidth infrastructure services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through the following segments: Zayo Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Zayo Networks segment includes access to bandwidth infrastucture.