Zai Lab (ZLAB) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on Zai Lab (ZLAB) today and set a price target of $192.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $167.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 48.5% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, and Revolution Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zai Lab with a $218.85 average price target, representing a 35.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $193.54 and a one-year low of $57.13. Currently, Zai Lab has an average volume of 450.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZLAB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need. Its product pipelines include ZL-2306, ZL-2401, FPA144, ETX2514, and ZL-2301. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.