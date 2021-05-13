Zai Lab (ZLAB) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on May 10, Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Zai Lab (ZLAB), with a price target of $192.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $145.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 44.6% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

Zai Lab has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $219.05, implying a 48.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $217.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $193.54 and a one-year low of $62.89. Currently, Zai Lab has an average volume of 521.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZLAB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need. Its product pipelines include ZL-2306, ZL-2401, FPA144, ETX2514, and ZL-2301. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.