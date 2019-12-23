Zafgen (ZFGN) Receives a Hold from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Zafgen (ZFGN), with a price target of $0.78. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.79, close to its 52-week low of $0.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.8% and a 43.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Zafgen with a $0.78 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.45 and a one-year low of $0.63. Currently, Zafgen has an average volume of 534.8K.

Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients affected by complex metabolic diseases. It focuses on the study of MetAP2 inhibitors in both common and rare metabolic disorders. The firm also advancing programs for type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome, and liver diseases.