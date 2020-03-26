Yum China Holdings (YUMC) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Yum China Holdings (YUMC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 64.5% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yum China Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.18, representing a 13.1% upside. In a report issued on March 24, Bernstein also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.74 and a one-year low of $38.33. Currently, Yum China Holdings has an average volume of 3.33M.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service. The All Other Segments segment includes East Dawning, Little Sheep, Taco Bell, and Daojia. The company was founded on April 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.