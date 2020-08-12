Yum China Holdings (YUMC) Gets a Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

In a report released today, Aaron Ju from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Yum China Holdings (YUMC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.92.

Ju has an average return of 24.2% when recommending Yum China Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is ranked #918 out of 6877 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yum China Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.59, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report issued on August 6, CLSA also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Based on Yum China Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.75 billion and net profit of $62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.12 billion and had a net profit of $178 million.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service. The All Other Segments segment includes East Dawning, Little Sheep, Taco Bell, and Daojia. The company was founded on April 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.