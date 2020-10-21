Yum! Brands (YUM) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands (YUM) on October 19 and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Dine Brands Global.

Yum! Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.73.

Yum! Brands’ market cap is currently $29.7B and has a P/E ratio of 29.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of YUM in relation to earlier this year.

Yum! Brands, Inc. operates as a service restaurant company, which engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, and Taco Bell Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept. The Pizza Hut Division segment operates the Pizza Hut concept. The Taco Bell Division segment includes all operations of the Taco Bell concept. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

