Yum! Brands (YUM) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Buy rating on Yum! Brands (YUM) yesterday and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 69.9% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Yum China Holdings, and Jack In The Box.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yum! Brands with a $113.30 average price target, implying an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Based on Yum! Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion and net profit of $255 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.56 billion and had a net profit of $334 million.

Yum! Brands, Inc. is a quick service restaurant company, which engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, and Taco Bell Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.