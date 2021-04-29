Yum! Brands (YUM) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands (YUM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.57, close to its 52-week high of $118.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Saleh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 78.9% success rate. Saleh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Roadhouse, Kura Sushi USA, and Drive Shack.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yum! Brands with a $121.80 average price target, representing a 5.1% upside. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $118.97 and a one-year low of $77.58. Currently, Yum! Brands has an average volume of 1.67M.

Headquartered in Kentucky, Yum! Brands, Inc. is a service restaurant company, which develops, operates, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division.