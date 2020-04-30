Yum! Brands (YUM) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands (YUM) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 64.2% success rate. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Brinker International, and Texas Roadhouse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yum! Brands with a $92.71 average price target, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands’ market cap is currently $26.32B and has a P/E ratio of 21.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of YUM in relation to earlier this year.

Yum! Brands, Inc. operates as a service restaurant company, which engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, and Taco Bell Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept. The Pizza Hut Division segment operates the Pizza Hut concept. The Taco Bell Division segment includes all operations of the Taco Bell concept. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.