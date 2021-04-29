Yum! Brands (YUM) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands (YUM), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.57, close to its 52-week high of $118.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Papa John’s International, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yum! Brands with a $122.44 average price target, a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $118.97 and a one-year low of $77.58. Currently, Yum! Brands has an average volume of 1.67M.

Headquartered in Kentucky, Yum! Brands, Inc. is a service restaurant company, which develops, operates, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division.