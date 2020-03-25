Yum! Brands (YUM) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Yum! Brands (YUM), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 58.5% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Yum! Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.38, which is a 52.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

Based on Yum! Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion and net profit of $488 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.56 billion and had a net profit of $334 million.

Yum! Brands, Inc. operates as a service restaurant company, which engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, and Taco Bell Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept. The Pizza Hut Division segment operates the Pizza Hut concept. The Taco Bell Division segment includes all operations of the Taco Bell concept. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.