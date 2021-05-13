Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 47.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Applied DNA Sciences, and Ra Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yield10 Bioscience with a $24.50 average price target, representing a 198.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Yield10 Bioscience’s market cap is currently $38.53M and has a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.34.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.