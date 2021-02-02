Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. gave Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ: YTEN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from National Securities Corp. Analyst Ben Klieve reiterated a Buy rating on Yield10 Bioscience today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.62.

Klieve has an average return of 13.6% when recommending Yield10 Bioscience.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #326 out of 7261 analysts.

Yield10 Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.25, representing a 49.6% upside. In a report issued on January 19, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.35 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Yield10 Bioscience has an average volume of 228.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.