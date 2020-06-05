Yext (YEXT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and SunTrust Robinson gave Yext (NYSE: YEXT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Koji Ikeda assigned a Buy rating to Yext today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.6% and a 91.1% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

Yext has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50, representing a 13.4% upside. In a report issued on May 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Yext’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $81.38 million and GAAP net loss of $30.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $63.76 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 191 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of YEXT in relation to earlier this year.

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

