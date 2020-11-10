Yeti Holdings (YETI) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released yesterday, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Yeti Holdings (YETI), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 66.2% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Burlington Stores, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Yeti Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.13, representing a 25.1% upside. In a report issued on November 5, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Based on Yeti Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $247 million and net profit of $33.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $229 million and had a net profit of $21.3 million.

YETI Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J. Seiders and Ryan R. Seiders in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.