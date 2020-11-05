Yeti Holdings (YETI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and Jefferies gave Yeti Holdings (NYSE: YETI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on Yeti Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 62.6% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yeti Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.00, a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Yeti Holdings’ market cap is currently $4.47B and has a P/E ratio of 62.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 183.57.

YETI Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J. Seiders and Ryan R. Seiders in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.