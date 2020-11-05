Yeti Holdings (YETI) Gets a Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia maintained a Hold rating on Yeti Holdings (YETI) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 81.8% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yeti Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.86.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Yeti Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $247 million and net profit of $33.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $232 million and had a net profit of $22.22 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

YETI Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J. Seiders and Ryan R. Seiders in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.