Yelp (YELP) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Yelp (YELP) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 79.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yelp is a Hold with an average price target of $24.29, implying a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Yelp’s market cap is currently $1.78B and has a P/E ratio of 83.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of YELP in relation to earlier this year.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers. The firm offers multiple free and paid advertising solutions to engage with consumers, including free online business accounts, search advertising and Yelp Deals. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.