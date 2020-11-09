Yelp (YELP) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Yelp (YELP). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.5% and a 79.6% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Yelp with a $26.10 average price target, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.49 and a one-year low of $12.89. Currently, Yelp has an average volume of 1.07M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of YELP in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2020, Diane Irvine, a Director at YELP bought 25,000 shares for a total of $285,000.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers. The firm offers multiple free and paid advertising solutions to engage with consumers, including free online business accounts, search advertising and Yelp Deals. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

