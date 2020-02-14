Yelp (YELP) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Christine Brown- February 14, 2020, 7:42 AM EDT

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 78.8% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Yelp with a $34.00 average price target, representing a -3.4% downside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.99 and a one-year low of $30.12. Currently, Yelp has an average volume of 680K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts