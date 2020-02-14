Yelp (YELP) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 78.8% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Yelp with a $34.00 average price target, representing a -3.4% downside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.99 and a one-year low of $30.12. Currently, Yelp has an average volume of 680K.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers.