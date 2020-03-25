Yelp (YELP) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Yelp (YELP) on March 23 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 74.7% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yelp is a Hold with an average price target of $34.80, a 67.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.99 and a one-year low of $12.89. Currently, Yelp has an average volume of 1.08M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers. The firm offers multiple free and paid advertising solutions to engage with consumers, including free online business accounts, search advertising and Yelp Deals. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.