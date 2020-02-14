Yelp (YELP) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

Christine Brown- February 14, 2020, 2:55 AM EDT

In a report released today, John Egbert from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Yelp (YELP), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 50.8% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Criteo SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Yelp with a $35.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Yelp’s market cap is currently $2.56B and has a P/E ratio of 53.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.65.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts