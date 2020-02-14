Yelp (YELP) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, John Egbert from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Yelp (YELP), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 50.8% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Criteo SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Yelp with a $35.50 average price target.

Yelp’s market cap is currently $2.56B and has a P/E ratio of 53.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.65.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers.