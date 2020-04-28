Yelp (YELP) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Brad Erickson assigned a Hold rating to Yelp (YELP) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 44.7% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Yelp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $26.60, implying a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Yelp’s market cap is currently $1.52B and has a P/E ratio of 37.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.28.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers. The firm offers multiple free and paid advertising solutions to engage with consumers, including free online business accounts, search advertising and Yelp Deals. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

