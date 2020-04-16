Yelp (YELP) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Deepak Mathivanan from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Yelp (YELP), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 56.1% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Yelp with a $27.85 average price target.

Based on Yelp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $269 million and net profit of $17.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $244 million and had a net profit of $31.95 million.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers. The firm offers multiple free and paid advertising solutions to engage with consumers, including free online business accounts, search advertising and Yelp Deals. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

