Yelp (YELP) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained a Hold rating on Yelp (YELP) on March 26 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -15.3% and a 23.1% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, TrueCar, and SciPlay.

Yelp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $34.80, representing a 69.8% upside. In a report issued on March 19, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Yelp’s market cap is currently $1.34B and has a P/E ratio of 34.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.09.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers. The firm offers multiple free and paid advertising solutions to engage with consumers, including free online business accounts, search advertising and Yelp Deals. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.