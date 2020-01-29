YayYo (YAYO) Initiated with a Buy at Aegis Capital

Howard Kim- January 29, 2020, 4:20 AM EDT

Aegis Capital analyst Victor Anthony initiated coverage with a Buy rating on YayYo (YAYO) yesterday and set a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.41, close to its 52-week low of $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Anthony is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 67.3% success rate. Anthony covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and The Meet Group.

YayYo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25.

Based on YayYo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $370.7K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.73 million.

YayYo, Inc. provides fleet and inventory based ride sharing services. The company’s operating business segments include: Rideshare Platform and Fleet Management. The Rideshare Platform segment is an online rideshare vehicle booking platform to service the ridesharing economy through Rideshare.

