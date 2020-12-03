Yatra Online (YTRA) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

Yatra Online (YTRA) received a Buy rating and a $3.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.94.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yatra Online is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

Based on Yatra Online’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $263 million and GAAP net loss of $297 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.76 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $397 million.

Yatra Online, Inc. engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing; Hotels and Packages; and Others. The Air Ticketing segment offers flight ticket booking services to its customers. The Hotels and Packages segment provides hotel room booking and tour packages. The Others segment engages in providing third party advertising on website, rail & bus ticketing, and cab booking. The company was founded by Dhruv Shringi, Manish Amin, and Sabina Chopra in August 2006 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.