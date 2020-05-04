Yandex (YNDX) Gets a Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial analyst Aaron Ju reiterated a Buy rating on Yandex (YNDX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is ranked #2407 out of 6515 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yandex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.37, representing a 21.1% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Yandex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47 billion and net profit of $5.86 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.28 billion and had a net profit of $3.52 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yandex NV operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following business segments: Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Media Services and Classifieds. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. The E-Commerce segment is comprised of the Yandex Market service. The Taxi Segment (including ride-sharing business, which consists of Yandex Taxi as well as Uber in Russia and other countries, Food Delivery business, which includes Yandex EATs, Uber. EATs and Food Party, meal kit subscription service and the Self-Driving Cars division). The Media Services Segment (including KinoPoisk, Yandex Music, Yandex Afisha, Yandex TV program, the Company’s production center Yandex. Studio and subscription service Yandex. Plus launched in Q1 and Q2 2018 respectively) which derives revenue from online advertising and transaction revenues, including music and video content subscriptions as well as event tickets sales. The Classifieds Segment (including Auto ru, Yandex Realty and Yandex Jobs) which derives revenues from online advertising and listing fees. The company was founded by Elena Kolmanovskaya, Ilya Segalovich, Mikhail Fadeev, and Arkady Volozh in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.