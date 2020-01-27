Yamana Gold (AUY) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Yamana Gold (AUY) on January 24 and set a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.06, close to its 52-week high of $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 60.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yamana Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $3.81.

The company has a one-year high of $4.10 and a one-year low of $1.78. Currently, Yamana Gold has an average volume of 15.39M.

Yamana Gold, Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which produces gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo, Brio Gold, and Corporate & other. The company was founded on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.