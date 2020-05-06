Yamana Gold (AUY) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 4, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Yamana Gold (AUY), with a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.86, close to its 52-week high of $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yamana Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.32, a -11.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.80 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.00 and a one-year low of $1.78. Currently, Yamana Gold has an average volume of 26.9M.

Yamana Gold, Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which produces gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo, Brio Gold, and Corporate & other. The company was founded on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.