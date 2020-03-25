Yamana Gold (AUY) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Yamana Gold (AUY) yesterday and set a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yamana Gold with a $4.47 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Yamana Gold’s market cap is currently $3.04B and has a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.81.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yamana Gold, Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which produces gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo, Brio Gold, and Corporate & other. The company was founded on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.