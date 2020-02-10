Yamana Gold (AUY) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 5, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Yamana Gold (AUY), with a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.84, close to its 52-week high of $4.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yamana Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $3.79.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Yamana Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $201 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $61.4 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yamana Gold, Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which produces gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo, Brio Gold, and Corporate & other. The company was founded on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.