Yamana Gold (AUY) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Matt Murphy maintained a Sell rating on Yamana Gold (AUY) yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 59.0% success rate. Murphy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Yamana Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.41.

Based on Yamana Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $384 million and net profit of $14.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $483 million and had a GAAP net loss of $61.4 million.

Yamana Gold, Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which produces gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo, Brio Gold, and Corporate & other. The company was founded on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.