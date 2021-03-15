Yalla Group (YALA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA assigned a Buy rating to Yalla Group (YALA) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.91.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 41.7% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, BlueCity Holdings, and Iqiyi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yalla Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

Yalla Group Ltd through its subsidiaries, operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform mainly in the Middle East and North Africa region. The platform allows individual users free access to the basic functions on the platform. It also provides enhanced experiences for individual users by sales of virtual items and provision of upgrade services on the platform. The company’s mobile application, Yalla, brings traditional majlis online and features voice chat rooms where people can spend their leisure time chatting casually. Yalla Ludo resembles a family living room where family members and friends play board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino.