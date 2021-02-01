Yalla Group (YALA) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Yalla Group (YALA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.64, close to its 52-week high of $28.40.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 42.9% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, BlueCity Holdings, and Iqiyi.

Yalla Group has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yalla Group Ltd through its subsidiaries, operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform mainly in the Middle East and North Africa region. The platform allows individual users free access to the basic functions on the platform. It also provides enhanced experiences for individual users by sales of virtual items and provision of upgrade services on the platform. The company’s mobile application, Yalla, brings traditional majlis online and features voice chat rooms where people can spend their leisure time chatting casually. Yalla Ludo resembles a family living room where family members and friends play board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino.