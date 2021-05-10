Yalla Group (YALA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Yalla Group (YALA), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.55.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.3% and a 19.4% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, BlueCity Holdings, and Tencent Holdings.

Yalla Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

Yalla Group’s market cap is currently $2.95B and has a P/E ratio of -1018.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.55.

Yalla Group Ltd through its subsidiaries, operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform mainly in the Middle East and North Africa region. The platform allows individual users free access to the basic functions on the platform. It also provides enhanced experiences for individual users by sales of virtual items and provision of upgrade services on the platform. The company’s mobile application, Yalla, brings traditional majlis online and features voice chat rooms where people can spend their leisure time chatting casually. Yalla Ludo resembles a family living room where family members and friends play board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino.

