Yalla Group (YALA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Yalla Group (YALA), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.86.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.3% and a 20.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, BlueCity Holdings, and Tencent Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yalla Group with a $30.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Yalla Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $48.34 million and net profit of $9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.76 million and had a net profit of $9.19 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yalla Group Ltd through its subsidiaries, operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform mainly in the Middle East and North Africa region. The platform allows individual users free access to the basic functions on the platform. It also provides enhanced experiences for individual users by sales of virtual items and provision of upgrade services on the platform. The company’s mobile application, Yalla, brings traditional majlis online and features voice chat rooms where people can spend their leisure time chatting casually. Yalla Ludo resembles a family living room where family members and friends play board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino.