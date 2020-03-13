Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.66, close to its 52-week low of $18.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 37.8% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Y-Mabs Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.00, representing a 90.7% upside. In a report issued on February 27, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Based on Y-Mabs Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.92 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.06 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of YMAB in relation to earlier this year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel antibody therapeutics for oncology targets. The company’s services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.