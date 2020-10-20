Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Canaccord Genuity gave Y-Mabs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Y-Mabs Therapeutics today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 52.4% and a 75.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.25, implying a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Based on Y-Mabs Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $40.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of YMAB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel antibody therapeutics for oncology targets. The company’s services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.