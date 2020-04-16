Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 68.4% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Y-Mabs Therapeutics with a $40.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.30 and a one-year low of $14.16. Currently, Y-Mabs Therapeutics has an average volume of 226K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of YMAB in relation to earlier this year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel antibody therapeutics for oncology targets. The company’s services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.