Xylem (XYL) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Chip Moore from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Xylem (XYL), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.12.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xylem is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.17, a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Janney Montgomery also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $77.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $87.70 and a one-year low of $69.71. Currently, Xylem has an average volume of 968.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XYL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Markos Tambakeras, a Director at XYL sold 2,860 shares for a total of $225,768.

Xylem, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and application of highly engineered technologies for the water industry. It provides water and wastewater applications with a broad portfolio of products and services addressing the full cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.