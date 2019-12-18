Xylem (XYL) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Xylem (XYL), with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Xylem has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.40.

Based on Xylem’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion and net profit of $65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.29 billion and had a net profit of $130 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XYL in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Markos Tambakeras, a Director at XYL sold 2,860 shares for a total of $225,768.

Xylem, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and application of highly engineered technologies for the water industry. It provides water and wastewater applications with a broad portfolio of products and services addressing the full cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.