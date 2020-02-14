Xylem (XYL) Initiated with a Hold at Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Xylem (XYL) and a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.05, close to its 52-week high of $89.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 63.8% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, AO Smith, and Pentair.

Xylem has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.38, representing a -6.9% downside. In a report issued on February 6, Janney Montgomery also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $77.00 price target.

Xylem’s market cap is currently $15.68B and has a P/E ratio of 39.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 98 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XYL in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Surya Mohapatra, a Director at XYL sold 2,860 shares for a total of $246,189.

Xylem, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and application of highly engineered technologies for the water industry. It provides water and wastewater applications with a broad portfolio of products and services addressing the full cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.