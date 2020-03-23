XPO Logistics (XPO) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Hold rating on XPO Logistics (XPO) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.35, close to its 52-week low of $38.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 61.8% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on XPO Logistics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $100.00.

The company has a one-year high of $100.18 and a one-year low of $38.47. Currently, XPO Logistics has an average volume of 1.31M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XPO in relation to earlier this year.

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.