XPO Logistics (XPO) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to XPO Logistics (XPO), with a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.57, close to its 52-week high of $104.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 59.7% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

XPO Logistics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.63.

XPO Logistics’ market cap is currently $9B and has a P/E ratio of 113.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XPO in relation to earlier this year.

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation. The Logistics segment includes value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, reverse logistics, cold chain solutions, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support and order personalization services. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

