XPO Logistics (XPO) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on XPO Logistics (XPO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.97, close to its 52-week low of $38.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 53.7% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and United Parcel.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for XPO Logistics with a $104.24 average price target, which is a 132.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Loop Capital Markets also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $80.00 price target.

XPO Logistics’ market cap is currently $3.88B and has a P/E ratio of 11.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.43.

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.