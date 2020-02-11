XPO Logistics (XPO) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on XPO Logistics (XPO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.17, close to its 52-week high of $96.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 61.1% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and United Parcel.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for XPO Logistics with a $103.09 average price target, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

Based on XPO Logistics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.15 billion and net profit of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.39 billion and had a net profit of $85.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XPO in relation to earlier this year.

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Transportation and Logistics segments. The Transportation segment includes freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truck load, and global forwarding services.