XPO Logistics (XPO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After UBS and Susquehanna gave XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Buy rating to XPO Logistics today and set a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.52, close to its 52-week high of $128.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 64.0% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Stericycle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for XPO Logistics with a $137.25 average price target.

Based on XPO Logistics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.22 billion and net profit of $93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.15 billion and had a net profit of $130 million.

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation. The Logistics segment includes value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, reverse logistics, cold chain solutions, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support and order personalization services. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.