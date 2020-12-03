XPO Logistics (XPO) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Buy rating to XPO Logistics (XPO) today and set a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $110.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 62.8% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Fleetcor Technologies, and Target Hospitality.

XPO Logistics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.27, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

XPO Logistics’ market cap is currently $9.64B and has a P/E ratio of 212.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.49.

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation. The Logistics segment includes value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, reverse logistics, cold chain solutions, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support and order personalization services. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

